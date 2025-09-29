Hat Tricks Ink Russian D-Man Arman Iritsyan

Published on September 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Arman Iritsyan on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Iritsyan, 23, has spent the past three seasons in the VHL with Gornyak-UGMK, posting eight points (two goals, six assists) in 68 games. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound blueliner skated in 25 games (20 penalty minutes) and was a plus-one in three playoff games (eight penalty minutes). His strongest offensive stretch came during the 2022-23 postseason, when he posted five points (three goals, two assists) in 12 games.

During that 2022-23 campaign, the Moscow, Russia, native also skated with Chelmet Chelyabinsk and HC Peppers Yerevan. He appeared in 10 regular-season games with Gornyak before emerging as a playoff contributor and added eight points (three goals, five assists) in just two games with HC Peppers Yerevan in Armenia.

Earlier in his career, Iritsyan skated in the VHL with Dynamo Tver (2019-20) and Lada Togliatti (2021-22), while also skating with Chelmet Chelyabinsk across two seasons. His best offensive production came with MHK Dynamo Moskva in the MHL, highlighted by a breakout 2020-21 season with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games plus five points in 14 playoff games.

Before turning pro, Iritsyan developed in the Dynamo Moskva system at the junior level. He posted 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 27 games with the U17 team in 2017-18 and 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) with the U16 group in 2016-17.

