Columbus Signs Mike Winn for Upcoming Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mike Winn to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old joins Columbus after spending three seasons with the Motor City Rockers, where he was teammates with current River Dragon Josh Colten. In 81 games with the Rockers, Winn recorded 28 points (4 goals, 24 assists).

"Mike is a big body who skates really well for a guy his size," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "He was paired with Josh Colten in Motor City, so there's a nice familiarity there. They work in tandem, and it's great to have that chemistry right from the start."

In addition, the River Dragons opened training camp today at The Ice Rink at the Columbus Civic Center. Media members who wish to attend can reserve access through the club's Media Relations Manager, Liam Gotimer.

In addition, the River Dragons opened training camp today at The Ice Rink at the Columbus Civic Center. Media members who wish to attend can reserve access through the club's Media Relations Manager, Liam Gotimer.







