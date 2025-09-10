Goaltender Tyler Roy Returning to River Dragons

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to welcome back goaltender Tyler Roy ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Roy, 26, previously appeared in seven games for Columbus during the 2023-24 campaign, posting a 6-0-0 record, a 1.96 goals-against average, and a .936 save percentage.

"Tyler is an outstanding competitor with impressive athleticism," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "Along with his abilities, he's also a genuinely good person and a great teammate. We're excited to have him back with us."

The Brighton, Michigan, native has also appeared in 26 SPHL games, all with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where he compiled an 11-7-3 record. In college, Roy backstopped 34 combined games for Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII, Purchase, New York) and Neumann University (NCAA-DIII, Aston, Pennsylvania)

