River Dragons Announce Chick-Fil-A Fans' Choice Game

COLUMBUS, Ga. - - The Columbus River Dragons, in conjunction with Chick-fil-A Midland, announced today that the team's inaugural Fans' Choice intrasquad game will be held on October 4 at The Ice Rink, with the game expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission is just $10, with all proceeds benefiting the Feeding the Valley Food Bank. An additional $4 add-on is available for those who'd like to skate with the Dragons following the game!

Inside Edge Club members can purchase tickets exclusively through the Columbus River Dragons front office, either in person or by phone, beginning today, Tuesday, September 9. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Tuesday, September 16, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and, of course, by calling the River Dragons at 706-507-4625 or visiting the front office.

Fans can help us raise additional money for Feeding the Valley by bidding on four exclusive packages, each offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the inaugural event:

General Manager of Team Scorch

Head Coach of Team Scorch

General Manager of Team Torch

Head Coach of Team Torch

This is your chance to step into the action and be part of the greatest game on Earth, all while giving back to the community. All proceeds will benefit Feeding the Valley. Bids can be placed!

Feeding the Valley, Inc., founded in 1982 as the Interfaith Action Food Bank in Columbus, Georgia, has grown into a Feeding America affiliate serving 18 counties across Georgia and Alabama. Over the past four decades, it has expanded through mobile pantries and regional distribution centers, now providing millions of pounds of food each year while leading programs to fight hunger in the community.

The River Dragons would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our wonderful partners at the Columbus Civic Center and The Ice Rink for their cooperation in putting together this first-ever event.

The wait is almost over! Don't miss a moment of the action this year by securing your season tickets today. For details and to reserve your seats, call our ticketing department at 706-507-4625.







