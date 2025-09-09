Ciolek Returns for a Second Season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco

Published on September 9, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Welcome back to the Zydeco, defender, Chris Ciolek. Chris is coming back to Baton Rouge for his second season with the Zydeco. While with the Zydeco, he ended last season with a total of 8 points with 2 goals and 6 assists. We are happy to have him back with us this season and look forward to seeing what he brings to the ice this October.







