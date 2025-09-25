Baton Rouge Zydeco Bring in Seasoned Equipment Manager
Published on September 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release
Welcome to the Baton Rouge Zydeco Thomas McDonald, Head Equipment Manager. Thomas got his start midway through the 2020-2021 season with South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL under Nick Lazor as a gameday assistant. From 2021-2022 to halfway through 2023-2024 he worked as an assistant equipment manager for the Stingrays. Thomas took a leap in his growth last season and spent his winter with the Athens Rock Lobsters as the head equipment manager.
"When we first spoke to Thomas, we were excited that he wanted to be part of our family culture here in Baton Rouge. Having a guy with ECHL experience, is just another benefit for our players to make sure they are always ready for practice and gamedays rather its on the road or at home" stated, President Don Lewis.
