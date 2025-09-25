30 Days Out: Opening Night Is Almost Here

The countdown is on & just 30 days remain until Opening Night of Athens Rock Lobsters hockey at Akins Ford Arena! On Saturday, October 25th, the Rock Lobsters hit the ice to kick off their second season of professional hockey in Athens with a thrilling matchup against the Twin City Thunderbirds.

This night marks more than just the start of another season-it's a celebration of community, competition, and the return of hockey to the Classic City. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere both inside and outside the arena, with activities beginning at 5:00 PM, doors opening at 6:00 PM, and puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Last year, Rock Lobsters hockey brought record-breaking excitement, packed crowds, and unforgettable moments. This season, the team looks to build on that momentum with fresh faces, returning favorites, and the same hard-hitting, fast-paced action that has made Athens one of the most unique hockey destinations in the country.

Opening Night is always one of the biggest events of the season-so grab your tickets early, rally your crew, and get ready to make some noise. The message for 2025?

Don't Rock Alone. Join us on October 25th and be part of history as Athens hockey takes center stage once again.







