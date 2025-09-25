River Dragons Announce Failed to Report Players

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today players who will not be reporting in time for this year's training camp.

Among those on the list include defenseman Brian Dunford, goaltender Matthew Petizian, and forwards Tristan Reid, Chiwetin Blacksmith, Nash Hatcher, and Nolan Slachetka.

Players can end up on this list for a number of reasons, such as retirement, personal matters, exploring other opportunities, or intending to join the team later. November 30 is the deadline to report; if they do not, they cannot play in the FPHL this season (unless previously waived) and will become free agents at the end of the season.

Additionally, Ryan Hunter and Ben Pizzimenti are heading to ECHL camps (Allen and Iowa, respectively).

