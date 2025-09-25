Port Huron Brings in Rookie Goaltender

Published on September 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have made a late addition to their crease in rookie Reilly Moyer. The 24-year-old spent the last four seasons at Buffalo State.

Moyer picked up his first collegiate win in the Buffalo Riverworks Outdoor Classic against Keene State in January. He finished his senior year 1-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

"Reilly is a great kid and I've heard nothing but great things," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "I'm excited to see him compete in camp and battle for a spot."

The East Amherst, New York native ended his NCAA DIII career 1-1-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .887 save percentage and was a teammate of fellow Port Huron newcomer Connor Bizal. This came after three junior seasons in the USPHL Premier, Eastern Hockey League (EHL) and EHLP.

Training camp is around the corner which means the season isn't far behind! Single game tickets will be on sale soon! Stay tuned to the Prowlers' social media channels for more information.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.