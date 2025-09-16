Sniper Lacny Returning to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers announced a big, late-summer signing as Lukas Lacny will return for his second season with the club. The Slovakian forward split his first season in North American between Port Huron and the SPHL's Quad City Storm.

"I'm so happy that I can be part of the Prowlers organization next season," Lacny said. "I can't wait to put my Prowlers jersey back on. I've really enjoyed my time there, especially home games at McMorran because we have the best fans in the league! After last season, I feel that we have unfinished business there. I can't wait to see you all this season and I think with our team and fans, we can be very successful and bring the cup back home."

Despite playing in just 30 FPHL games last season, Lacny finished tied for second on the Prowlers with 20 goals. His 47 points added up to a team-high 1.6 points-per game and he potted nine power-play goals to tie Alex Johnson for the team lead. Lacny also embarked on a 14-game point streak from the middle of February to the end of March, the longest by a Prowler last season. He added four points in four playoff games including the game-winning goal in Game 1 of his team's first-round series against Danbury.

"We're very excited for Lacny to return," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He is a dynamic player with great offensive instincts. He was a key piece to our success last season and will play a pivotal role in our success this season."

The 25-year-old spent the first four years of his pro career in Slovakia's top two leagues. He helped HC 19 Humenné to a championship in 2022-23 and a promotion to the top league. He finished second on his team with six goals during that playoff run.

Lacny and the Prowlers are back at McMorran Place next month!







