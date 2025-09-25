Ethan Matchim Returns to the Zydeco for Second Year

Published on September 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Welcome back to the Zydeco, defender, Ethan Matchim. Ethan is returning to Baton Rouge for his second season with the Zydeco. Ethan brings size and agility to the defense. He ended last season with a total of 6 points, having 2 goals and 4 assists. We look forward to seeing what he can do for us this upcoming season!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.