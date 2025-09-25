Ethan Matchim Returns to the Zydeco for Second Year
Published on September 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release
Welcome back to the Zydeco, defender, Ethan Matchim. Ethan is returning to Baton Rouge for his second season with the Zydeco. Ethan brings size and agility to the defense. He ended last season with a total of 6 points, having 2 goals and 4 assists. We look forward to seeing what he can do for us this upcoming season!
