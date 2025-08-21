Baton Rouge Zydeco Offer a 3-For-1 Deal with the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are thrilled to announce the addition of Pavel Svintsov, Josh Sleger, and Brendan Ronan to the team in a three-for-one trade with the Blue Ridge Bobcats where they will receive the rights to Nikita Kozyrev.

Svintsov, a 6'1" forward, played the 2023-2024 season with the Motor City Rockers, recording 44 points in 52 games before moving to play in the France3 league, where he scored 25 points in 13 games.

Slegers, a strong defenseman standing 6'3", will be calling Baton Rouge home after playing the 2024-2025 season in Wytheville.

Completing the trade is Brendan Ronan, a 6'2" forward who attended Worcester State University, a Division 3 school. He has played with several Single-A teams and spent time with the Athens Rock Lobsters and the Motor City Rockers last year.

Svintsov, Slegers, and Ronan will be valuable additions to the team this season. All three are sizable players who bring a wealth of talent to our roster. This team is being built with character in mind and we are committed to putting the best product on the ice possible, to bring a championship to Baton Rouge.

The Zydeco's home opener weekend is set for October 31st and November 1st. Season tickets are still available-call 225-515-PUCK or email Hope at seasontickets@BRZydeco.com to reserve yours today. Group tickets are also now on sale; for more details and pricing, contact Lucy at lucy@brzydeco.com







