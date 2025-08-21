Black Bears Bring Back Benchich

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the forward Darion Benchich has signed a PTO contract ahead of training camp this fall. Benchich had a short stint with the Black Bears last season.

Benchich was a rookie-collegiate signee that appeared in four games last season. In his debut he recorded one assist. Prior to his arrivial last season, Benchich played five seasons at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA. Across five seasons with the Dutchmen, he appeared in 104 games. He recorded 22 goals, 40 assists and was a four-year teammate of Blake Tosto.

Benchich is native of Dover, PA, and before his time at LVC, played three seasons at Westminster Prep and two years with the New England Generals 18U AAA.

