Scarecrows Continue to Add Offense, Sign Former GMHL Top Scorer

Published on August 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have signed Forward Keegan Ferguson ahead of the Scarecrows Inaugural Season.

Ferguson, a 23-year-old forward from High Prarie, AB, joins the Scarecrows after a season away from the game. Before stepping away, however, Keegan played for Drury University where he finished the season as the second highest goal scorer and third best point getter on the club. While in Drury Ferguson played with his Scarecrows teammate Quinn O'Reilly. Prior to University Keegan led the High Prairie Red Wings of the GMHL in both goals and points during the regular season.

"Keegan is a talented offensive minded player who can add a lot to our roster. His abilities and talent made him an easy signing and we look forward to seeing him on the ice at camp.." Coach Robbie Nichols said.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







