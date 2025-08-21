Scott Docherty Earns Spot at Stingrays Training Camp

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that forward Scott Docherty has agreed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays for their upcoming training camp.

Docherty, 29, played his first season in the FPHL this past year, recording 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and accumulating 103 penalty minutes in 47 games.

"Doc has been a smart, powerful presence from day one," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "He's shown he's more than just an enforcer by making key contributions on both ends of the ice. We're thrilled for him to have this opportunity."

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Docherty played college hockey at SUNY-Cortland, where he was teammates with current Columbus forward Alex Storjohann. In 43 games as a Red Dragon, he tallied 10 points (six goals, four assists).







