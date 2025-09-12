Prowlers Grab Another Rookie

Published on September 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers announced they are bringing in forward Brett Morich. The rookie is turning pro following his junior season at University of Dubuque.

Last season was Morich's only campaign at Dubuque and he dished out five assists in 22 games for a program in its second year of existence. He also got credit for 21 blocked shots.

Morich transferred to Dubuque after spending his first two college seasons at Bethel University where he was teammates with current Prowler and fellow Phoenix, Arizona native Ben Brockway in 2022-23 and served as an alternate captain in 2023-24. He recorded two goals in 14 games at Bethel.

"After speaking with Brett Morich, the coaching staff knew we had to bring him in," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "Anytime you can add high character, high compete players, it plays a huge role on the whole team. You can tell he is a leader on and off the ice. He was given a letter in his sophomore year at Bethel, which is a big accomplishment, and speaks to who he is as a person. I'm excited to see him in training camp and the way he will elevate our on ice play. I know he will do whatever it takes to be on our opening night roster. With signings like this, our roster is shaping up to be one of the best we have had in [general manager Matt Graham's] and my tenure."

Before college, Morich sandwiched a USPHL Premier All Star season in 2020-21 between two NAHL campaigns.

The Prowlers hit the McMorran Place ice for their home opener on October 17 and season ticket packages are still available! Visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships for more information.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.