Promo Night: Great to Live in New Milford Night | October 18, 2025

Published on September 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Following the success of last season's celebration, the Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to once again partner with the Town of New Milford for a special community showcase: "Great to Live in New Milford Night". The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, 2025 at 7 p.m., when the Hat Tricks host the Binghamton Black Bears at the Danbury Ice Arena.

This night will shine a spotlight on the people, businesses, and organizations that make New Milford a vibrant and welcoming community. From educators and first responders to business leaders and volunteers, the evening will highlight the individuals who make New Milford such a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

Nominate a New Milford Champion

Residents are encouraged to nominate community members who have made a positive impact in New Milford. Honorees will receive complimentary tickets for themselves and their families and will be recognized during a special on-ice ceremony.

Submit Nominations Here

Key Highlights of the Night:

Honoring New Milford Champions: Celebrating outstanding residents in a live, on-ice presentation.

Community Showcases: Local businesses and organizations will be featured on the concourse.

Family-Friendly Fun: Games, giveaways, and surprises for fans of all ages.

Special Ticket Offer: New Milford residents and workers can purchase tickets for just $11.50 with code NEWMILFORD. Purchase tickets here.

Special Features:

Mayor's Role: New Milford Mayor Pete Bass will deliver remarks and drop the ceremonial first puck.

Youth Athletics Support: A portion of proceeds from tickets purchased with code NEWMILFORD will benefit youth sports programs in New Milford. Purchase tickets here.

"We're thrilled to bring back this event after last year's success," New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said. "It's a chance for our residents to come together, celebrate our community, and show our New Milford pride."

"This night is about honoring the people and organizations that make New Milford special," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher added. "We can't wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable evening."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. puck drop (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Location: Danbury Ice Arena (1 Independence Way, Danbury)







