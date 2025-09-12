The Current: The Beginning

Published on September 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - June 10th, 2025. Mississippi Coast Coliseum. At a live press conference, Chris Bryniarski announced that professional hockey would remain in Mississippi-this time under a new identity. Following a fan vote, the Biloxi Breakers were born, with a clear mission: deliver a winning product on and off the ice for a passionate Mississippi hockey community who longed for success dating back to the 1990s.

The new era began with key hirings. Experienced hockey executive Nate Gosline was named Assistant General Manager, while former Dashers broadcaster Devin Dobek joined as Broadcaster and Director of Media. But the biggest question remained: who would lead the Breakers behind the bench? That answer came on June 17, when Charlie Pens Jr., a seasoned FPHL veteran, was introduced as the team's first head coach.

Pens arrived with a strong résumé. In his professional coaching debut with the Watertown Wolves last season, he posted an 11-5-1 record, good for second in the Empire Division before parting ways. Notably, five of those six losses came against eventual division champions Binghamton and Carolina. Off the ice, Pens was credited with record-breaking results: the highest corporate sponsorship revenue and season ticket sales in the Wolves' 15-year history. For the Breakers' ownership group, he was exactly the right leader to spearhead a new era-but first, he needed to assemble talent.

He wasted no time making a splash. Pens' first major move sent former Sea Wolves player-assistant Sam Turner to the PeeDee Ice Cats in exchange for point-per-game scorer Declan Conway and gritty forward Trey Fischer. Conway, now with his seventh FPHL team, had proven himself as a reliable top-line finisher, tallying 18 goals and 21 assists in 47 games last season. Fischer, a hard-working Canadian forward with strong penalty-killing instincts, brought valuable depth to the lineup. Breaker Nation quickly realized Pens was serious about building a contender.

Next came free-agent signings. Known for his ability to build lasting relationships with players, Pens began reuniting with several of his former Watertown skaters. The first was defenseman Tim Payne, a seasoned pro returning to the league after playing in Israel. Payne, a physical stay-at-home defender, became the Breakers' first official signing and later appeared on Breaker Banter to share his remarkable story of playing through a season in war-torn Israel.

Over the following weeks, more Wolves alumni made their way south, including Anton Kalinin, Eloi Bouchard, Declan Flanagan, Fabian Lehner, Garrett Johnson, and Dylan Infantino. But it wasn't just about new faces-several former Sea Wolves stuck around to help usher in the new era. Blake Keller, Phillip Wong, Andrew Stacey, Lucas Piekarczyk, and Curtis Hansen all signed PTOs. Keller returned after a strong rookie season featuring double-digit goals and assists. Wong, a fan favorite, signed on for his fourth year in Biloxi after notching 37 goals and 65 assists over 133 games. Stacey brought a physical edge to the blue line with 197 penalty minutes last year, while Piekarczyk returned as a near point-per-game playmaker. Hansen, a skilled forward with power-play upside, added further depth. Slowly but surely, Pens' vision of a hard-nosed, physical Breakers roster was taking shape.

On July 21, Pens struck again, trading Don Carter Jr. and Edward Coffee to Carolina for defenseman Vladislav Pavlov. At 25, Pavlov enters his third FPHL season with high hockey IQ and offensive upside, expected to fill a crucial puck-moving role. Days later, Pens landed perhaps his biggest addition: goaltender Josh Rosenzweig. Acquired from Athens for cash considerations, Rosenzweig was coming off a career year-ranking second in league save percentage (.926) and third in wins (21). The former OHL standout immediately gave Biloxi one of the top goalie tandems in the league.

Amidst the roster building, Pens' responsibilities expanded. On July 27, he was officially named General Manager, a move reflecting his success both in Watertown and in Biloxi's fast-moving offseason. He also bolstered the front office by hiring Lanie Forehand, a Mississippi State graduate, as Office Manager and Gameday Operations Coordinator.

With the foundation in place and momentum building, all eyes now turn to opening night. The Breakers debut on October 11, with their home opener set for Halloween Night, October 31 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

