A New Era of Thunderbirds Hockey

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A new era of hockey in Winston-Salem will begin on September 24th, as the Thunderbirds professional hockey franchise introduces a new logo, jersey, and formally welcomes new ownership into the organization. The current franchise will now be known as the Twin City Thunderbirds and will continue to play all home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena as proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

The Thunderbirds will host a press conference to unveil the organization's new look in the Nest of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, September 24th. The press conference will be open to the public, and fans are encouraged to attend. Players, staff, and team management will be in attendance as the new look is fully revealed. Media wishing to attend are asked to RSVP with Director of Media Relations & Communications Kendall Grayson.

The Thunderbirds will also host a Season Ticket Holder pickup party in the Nest on Wednesday, October 1st. This will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase newly designed jerseys and souvenirs. The start time for both the press conference and Season Ticket Holder pickup party will be announced at a later date.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







