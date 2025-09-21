Prowlers Grab Former Dashers Alternate Captain

The Port Huron Prowlers have added to their training camp roster with forward Lucas Rothe. The Ulby, Michigan native split his first full pro season between the Blue Ridge Bobcats and Dashers Hockey Club last year.

Rothe began 2024-25 with the Bobcats and scored a goal in five games. He signed with the Dashers in early January where he spent the remainder of the season. There, Rothe finished with 11 points in 25 games and served as an alternate captain. This summer, he was selected by the Monroe Moccasins in the Dashers dispersal draft and released on September 10.

Rothe made his pro debut with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears following his final NCAA DIII season at Chatham University in 2023-24. Over five years at Chatham, he put up 15 goals and 26 points in 89 games.

