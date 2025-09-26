River Dragons Bring in Defenseman Matt Stoia

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has brought in defenseman Matt Stoia for the 2025-26 campaign.

Stoia, 26, enters his fifth FPHL season, having originally suited up with the Port Huron Prowlers and most recently for the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

"Matt's a big fellow with a bomb of a shot," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "He's got a ton of natural ability, and I'm excited to harness that within our team concept. He's hungry and he wants to win."

In 108 games with the Prowlers and Sea Wolves, the Marysville, Michigan native posted 79 points (31 goals, 48 assists). Along with his FPHL experience, Stoia has played 97 SPHL games with the Evansville Thunderbolts, Quad City Storm, and Macon Mayhem.

