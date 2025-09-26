Hat Tricks, NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Announce Ticket Collaboration for Select Games

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (FPHL) and the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (NAHL) announced Monday a new collaboration that will give fans added value on select game days throughout the 2025-26 season.

On 10 special dates this season, fans will have the opportunity to attend both a Hat Tricks FPHL game and a Jr. Hat Tricks NAHL game on the same day for just $20. For comparison, a Hat Tricks (FPHL) ticket is normally $18.50 and a Jr. Hat Tricks (NAHL) ticket is $10.

Tickets are available now through tixr.com. Use code NAHL at checkout to redeem the discount.

Additionally, any Hat Tricks FPHL season ticket holder can attend Jr. Hat Tricks home games for just $5 by simply mentioning they are a Fed season ticket holder at the door.

The collaborative dates are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Rebels | 7:00 p.m. vs. Port Huron Prowlers

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. vs. Maryland Black Bears | 7:00 p.m. vs. Watertown Wolves

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 - 3:30 p.m. vs. Northeast Generals | 7:30 p.m. vs. Watertown Wolves

Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 - 3:30 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:30 p.m. vs. Blue Ridge Bobcats

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:00 p.m. vs. Blue Ridge Bobcats

Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 - 3:30 p.m. vs. Elmira Aviators | 7:30 p.m. vs. Binghamton Black Bears

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 - 12:00 p.m. vs. Johnstown Tomahawks | 7:30 p.m. vs. Watertown Wolves

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 - 12:00 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:30 p.m. vs. Indiana Sentinels

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 - 12:00 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:00 p.m. vs. Indiana Sentinels

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. vs. Maryland Black Bears | 7:00 p.m. vs. Ports Huron Prowlers

"This partnership is a win-win for our fans and for hockey in Danbury," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "It's a great chance to support both the pro team and our junior program while enjoying a full day of hockey at a great value."







