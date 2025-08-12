Rock Lobsters Lock in Leadership: Shinkaruk Returns as Captain

August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce the re-signing of defenseman and team captain Carter Shinkaruk for the upcoming season. After leading the Rock Lobsters through their inaugural year, Shinkaruk returns with an impressive resume that includes being named Defenseman of the Year by the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

In his first season with Athens, Shinkaruk made an immediate impact both on and off the ice. Logging dominant minutes on the blue line, he anchored the defense while contributing offensively, finishing the season with [insert last year's stat line here, e.g., goals, assists, points] and playing a pivotal role in special teams success. His leadership set the tone for a young franchise, helping establish a strong culture and connection with the Athens community.

"When I accepted the position my main concern was to get our Captain signed," said Rock Lobsters Head Coach & General Manager Garrett Rutledge. "Carter's resume speaks for itself, he has the qualities that you can't teach, he makes everyone around him better. Carter has been instrumental in helping build our program to where it is today with the community and impact he has on the ice. If you know Carter at all it is easy to see why he wears the 'C' for us and it is an absolute pleasure to have him back in an ARL uniform this season."

Shinkaruk's veteran presence and defensive reliability were key in the Rock Lobsters' competitive debut season. Beyond his on-ice performance, he has become a fan favorite in Athens, frequently engaging with local schools, youth programs, and community initiatives.

The Rock Lobsters will open the upcoming season on October 25th at the Akins Ford Arena as they look to build on the momentum of their first year in the FPHL. With their captain back at the helm, Athens fans can expect another year of grit, passion, and leadership from #14.

For tickets, news, and updates, visit www.athensrocklobsters.com and follow the team on social media.







