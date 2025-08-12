Zydeco Reach Agreement with Forward Olle Vennstrom

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are pleased to announce the signing of Olle Vennstrom for the 2025-2026 season. Olle, a 33-year-old, 6'2" forward from Gällivare, Sweden, will join the team to bolster their offense. He is well-acquainted with the FPHL, having previously played for the Elmira Mammoth, Danbury Hat Tricks, and Delaware Thunder. Last season, he competed for Malmbergets AIF, tallying 10 points in just 5 games. The Zydeco's home opener weekend is set for October 31st and November 1st.

