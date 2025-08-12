Bobcats Nab Second Tourism Excellence Award

August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Bobcats, Hitachi Energy Arena and Wythe County VA were recognized as the top tourism attraction by Friends of Southwest Virginia, and have added another award, the Best Achievement Award given by the Virginia Association of Counties.

The Best Achievement Award is selected from a record 155 entries across the Commonwealth and recognizes the most outstanding local government program in Virginia. Wythe County's winning entry highlights the multi-year transformation of a stalled county facility into a thriving regional sports and entertainment venue, led entirely by County staff from concept through completion.

"This project by Wythe County is a transformative public-private initiative that should be reviewed by all of Virginia's localities," said Charles Hartgrove, Managing Director of the Virginia Institute of Government and one of this year's VACo Achievement Awards judges. "Who would have thought ice hockey in rural Virginia would work? Wythe County did-and now the Hitachi Energy Arena stands as an example that rural communities, when challenged, can accomplish anything with vision, partnership, and fortitude."

Originally opened as the APEX Center, the facility struggled with infrastructure gaps and inconsistent programming before being reimagined through a public-private partnership with Apex Drive Holdings, LLC. In 2023, Wythe County welcomed the Blue Ridge Bobcats, a professional hockey team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, as the arena's primary tenant. A strategic naming rights agreement with Hitachi Energy followed, alongside major upgrades: more than 3,500 new seats, ADA-accessible walkways, paved parking, and a full interior overhaul, all overseen and imagined by county staff.

Since reopening, the arena has drawn tens of thousands of fans, hosted regional events, and become a key economic engine for the region. On Aug.5, the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena were also named Outstanding New Attraction of the Year at the Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards, following a nomination from Wythe County.

"This project is so rewarding because it has so much potential to build lasting economic impact," said Deputy Wythe County Administrator Matt Hankins, who led the redevelopment project. "The county now is working to develop additional hospitality sites around the arena in support of future concerts, games, and events."

Hankins and County Administrator Stephen Bear recognized staff who played critical roles in design, construction, contract administration, and implementation, including County Engineer Johnny Kincer, Buildings & Grounds Superintendent Landon Sayers, Staff Engineer Will Lawrence, and Building Inspector Kyle Taylor.

"Our county staff and contractors did an excellent job, moving from a dirt arena to a finished ice hockey rink in just five months, then finishing the project with outstanding seats, new parking and lighting and other amenities to make way for the Blue Ridge Bobcats to succeed," said Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear. "We're grateful to VACo for the recognition and to our Board of Supervisors for their vision and support, and to our Public Information Officer, Allyson Williams, for crafting the award nomination."







