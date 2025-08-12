Wolves Add Three

August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Watertown Wolves have announced a trade with the Pee Dee Ice Cats, acquiring defenseman Mark Pozsar and forwards Kevin Szabad and Andrew Uturo in exchange for the rights to forward Tate Leeson. This is the finalized details of the deal.

Pozsar, a blue-liner from Hungary, began his North American career with the Elmira River Sharks before joining HC Venom last season. Known more for his steady defensive presence and physical play than his point totals, Pozsar has built a reputation for doing whatever it takes to help his team succeed.

Uturo is a versatile forward who has split time over the past two seasons with the Binghamton Black Bears, Blue Ridge Bobcats, and Danville Dashers. In 61 games, he has tallied 33 points. A 2024 FPHL Champion with the Black Bears, Uturo is recognized as a tireless workhorse and dependable two-way player.

Szabad, also from Hungary, made his North American professional debut last season with the Zydroco and Monroe teams. He quickly showcased his offensive ability, recording 21 goals and 38 points in just 56 games, establishing himself as a consistent scoring threat.

Wolves GM and Head Coach Justin Coachman shared his vision for the team following the trade:

"This summer has been about building a winning culture-both on the ice and in the locker room. My goal has been to keep our core intact while adding players who want to be here, want to win, and are willing to put in the work. Every move we've made is about creating an environment that players are excited to be part of.

We've addressed the problem areas within the room and are building a championship-caliber roster, piece by piece. Szabad brings an offensive presence that can change a game every night, while Pozsar and Uturo are workhorses who will put everything on the line for a win. These are exactly the kinds of players we need to compete for a championship.

In this league-and in recent FPHL history-there are far more examples of teams that load up strictly on high scorers and end up eliminated early or missing the playoffs entirely than there are success stories from that approach. We're building a balanced, battle-tested team, and that's the formula for winning."







