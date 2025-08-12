River Dragons Bring Back Forward Joel Texmo
August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that Joel Texmo will return for the upcoming season.
The 22-year-old forward skated in six games last year for Columbus, netting his first FPHL goal on April 3 at the Monroe Moccasins.
"Joel is a strong two-way player that brings physicality and offensive upside to the lineup each night," River Dragons Scout Brandon Billie said. "His game has progressed each season, and we're excited to continue watching him develop as he works toward becoming a key part of the River Dragons for years to come."
A native of Minesing, Ontario, Texmo joined the River Dragons on March 20, 2025, from the Wasaga River Dragons of the GMHL. In 39 games with Wasaga last season, he tallied 69 points (32 goals, 37 assists).
