River Dragons Acquire Goaltender Connor Green

Published on August 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Connor Green from the Blue Ridge Bobcats in exchange for future considerations.

Green, 26, appeared in 40 games for the Bobcats over the past two seasons, compiling a 9-27-0 record, a 3.86 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and two shutouts. He was also named to the Continental Division Rookie All-Star Team in the 2023-24 season.

Prior to his time in Blue Ridge, the New Port Richey, Florida native spent three seasons at SUNY-Potsdam, where he played in 34 games. At the collegiate level, Green posted a 7-22-1 record, a 4.09 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout.







