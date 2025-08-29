River Dragons Add Goaltender Zach Richards on a PTO

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed goaltender Zach Richards to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Richards, 25, joins the River Dragons following a four-year collegiate career, including one season at Neumann University (NCAA Division III, Aston Township, Pennsylvania) and three seasons at Post University (NCAA Division III, Waterbury, Connecticut). Between 2021 and 2025, he appeared in 24 games across both programs, recording a combined save percentage above .900.

