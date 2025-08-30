103 Rocks Becomes the Official Broadcast Home of the Monroe Moccasins

Published on August 29, 2025

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce a new multi-year radio broadcast partnership with 103 Rocks (103.1 FM), making the station the official radio home for all Moccasins home and away games. Fans can now tune in throughout the season to catch every moment of the action, wherever the team takes the ice.

This partnership ensures Moccasins fans across the region will have a consistent and reliable way to follow the team, whether they're cheering from the stands at the Monroe Civic Center or listening in from miles away.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Moccasins hockey directly to our fans through 103 Rocks," said Parker Moskal, Operating Owner of the Monroe Moccasins. "This partnership not only helps us grow the game in Monroe, but also makes sure our loyal supporters never miss a moment. As part-owner of Warrior Media, which includes 103 Rocks along with our other 3 stations, I'm proud to help strengthen the connection between our community, our fans, and our team."

Moskal emphasized the importance of accessibility for the growing fan base. "The Monroe community has embraced the Moccasins from day one, and this is another step in making the team as accessible as possible. Having every game available on 103 Rocks ensures that our fans can stay connected and engaged no matter where they are."

Moccasins broadcaster Joseph Furtado spoke on what the partnership means for fans. "Hockey is all about energy and connection, and this partnership makes sure our fans never miss a moment of it," Furtado said. "Being able to call every Moccasins game on 103 Rocks is an honor, and I'm excited to bring the passion of the Snake Pit to listeners across the region all season long."

The agreement between the Moccasins and 103 Rocks highlights the organization's commitment to expanding its reach and delivering a first-class fan experience. The partnership will continue for multiple seasons, ensuring long-term consistency for listeners and fans.







