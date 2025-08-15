Monroe Moccasins Name Bob Dalessio as New Equipment Manager

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce the hiring of veteran equipment manager Bob Dalessio, who brings over four decades of experience in professional and collegiate hockey to the organization.

Dalessio's impressive career includes work with more than 25 teams at multiple levels of the sport, highlighted by two stints in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins, where he earned a Stanley Cup ring in 2011. He also served as the Head Equipment Manager for the Providence Bruins in the AHL and worked with NCAA Division I programs at the College of the Holy Cross for both men's and women's hockey.

Dalessio is no stranger to Louisiana, having served as the Head Equipment Manager for the Alexandria Warthogs during the 1999-2000 season. A U.S. Army Ranger veteran, he earned an Associate's Degree in Business Management from Boston College in 1984. He now calls Monroe home, residing with his wife, Sherri, and their dog, "Faith."

"I'm honored to join the Moccasins and be part of a community that's so passionate about its team," said Dalessio. "I'm here to put my experience to work and do whatever it takes to help bring a championship to Monroe."

Moccasins Operating Owner Parker Moskal spoke highly of the hire, saying,

"Having someone with Bob's experience in our locker room is invaluable. He understands the day-to-day details that keep a team running smoothly and will make sure our players have everything they need to focus on winning hockey games. I've known Bob personally for years, and not only is he incredibly skilled at his job, but he's also one of the best people you could ever meet. We're fortunate to have him here in Monroe."

Dalessio will oversee all aspects of the team's equipment needs, ensuring players are fully prepared both on and off the ice as the Moccasins pursue success in the upcoming season.







