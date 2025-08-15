Pee Dee IceCats Announce Signing of Goaltender Brent Moran

Published on August 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats today announced the signing of goaltender Brent Moran for the upcoming season.

Moran, 29, is a native of Orleans, Ontario, and was selected in the fourth round, 115th overall, by the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound goaltender catches left and brings significant professional experience to the IceCats.

Last season with the Quad City Storm of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), Moran appeared in 39 games, recording a 21-14-3 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. In 2023-24, he played 35 games for Quad City, finishing with a 21-11-1 record, a 2.81 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage.

"We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Brent Moran," said IceCats Head Coach Gary Graham. "Not only is Brent a great goalie but a first-class teammate as well. He looks forward to helping build our culture both on the ice and off. Brent will attend Greensboro ECHL main camp before reporting to Pee Dee."

Team Owner Parker Moskal added: "Brent is a proven goaltender who has shown consistency and poise at the professional level. His skill set and leadership qualities will be a strong asset to our organization as we continue to build a competitive roster."

Moran will report to the IceCats following his participation in the Greensboro ECHL main camp.

Don't miss a moment of the action, secure your season tickets today by emailing tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.

Businesses and organizations looking to partner with the IceCats and be part of the excitement can reach out to partnerships@peedeeprohockey.com for more information.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.