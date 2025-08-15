Hat Tricks Bring Back D-Man Brendan Greig

Published on August 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brendan Greig on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Greig, 22, joined the Hat Tricks in March of last season, appearing in five games. The Bolton, Ontario, native recorded his first professional point with an assist on April 5 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

"We only had Brendan for five games late last season, but his poise and competitiveness really stood out to me," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's only 22 and has a very high ceiling. I believe he's going to open a lot of eyes this year."

From 2020-25, the 6-foot, 175-pound blueliner played five seasons with the Bradford Bulls (GMHL), serving as captain in 2024-25. He totaled 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) and 67 penalty minutes in 80 regular-season games, adding five assists and 33 penalty minutes in 30 playoff contests.

In 2022-23, Greig also suited up for the Caledon Golden Hawks (PJCHL), where he posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 22 games, and made two appearances with the Caledon Bombers (GOJHL).







