Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced their roster for the opening day of the club's 2025 Training Camp, which begins this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena.

The roster includes 13 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goaltenders, with 10 players appearing in at least one game with Danbury during the 2024-25 season.

Forwards

JD Anderson

Austan Bellefeuille

Ethan Esposito

Genaro Fronduto

Troy Harwell

Zach Hauseman

Alex Legkov

Trevor Neumann

Josh Newberg

Jonny Ruiz

Mathias Tellström

Josh Tomasi

Jesse Swanson

Defenseman

Charlie Bedard

Matthew Castillo

Dimitris Christou

Connor Craig

Jacob Crespo

Trey Deloury

Artur Kharisov

Josh Labelle

Justin Movalli

Márk Pozsár

Zach Pamalayaon

Goalies

Andrew Lorusso

Frankie Mcclendon

Kyle Penton

Dominic Rodrigue

Rahul Sharma

Loaned

Vadim Frolov - Loaned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)

Ashton Paul - Inactive

Noah Robinson - Loaned to Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL)

Drew Welsch - Inactive

The schedule for the Hat Tricks 2025 Training Camp is as follows (times are subject to change):

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (open to the public)

Practice - 3:15 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 (open to the public)

Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 (open to the public)

Practice - 8:50 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 (open to the public)

Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11:50 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Sunday, Oct. 5 2025

Off

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 (closed to the public)

Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 (closed to the public)

Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 (closed to the public)

Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

Meet the Team -- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.at VANS Bar Style Pizza

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 (closed to the public)

Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena

The full Opening Night roster will be announced ahead of the team's Season Opener on Oct. 10 at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Danbury Hat Tricks open their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 10, with a playoff rematch against the Port Huron Prowlers at Danbury Ice Arena. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







