Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced their roster for the opening day of the club's 2025 Training Camp, which begins this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena.
The roster includes 13 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goaltenders, with 10 players appearing in at least one game with Danbury during the 2024-25 season.
Forwards
JD Anderson
Austan Bellefeuille
Ethan Esposito
Genaro Fronduto
Troy Harwell
Zach Hauseman
Alex Legkov
Trevor Neumann
Josh Newberg
Jonny Ruiz
Mathias Tellström
Josh Tomasi
Jesse Swanson
Defenseman
Charlie Bedard
Matthew Castillo
Dimitris Christou
Connor Craig
Jacob Crespo
Trey Deloury
Artur Kharisov
Josh Labelle
Justin Movalli
Márk Pozsár
Zach Pamalayaon
Goalies
Andrew Lorusso
Frankie Mcclendon
Kyle Penton
Dominic Rodrigue
Rahul Sharma
Loaned
Vadim Frolov - Loaned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)
Ashton Paul - Inactive
Noah Robinson - Loaned to Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL)
Drew Welsch - Inactive
The schedule for the Hat Tricks 2025 Training Camp is as follows (times are subject to change):
Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (open to the public)
Practice - 3:15 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 (open to the public)
Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 (open to the public)
Practice - 8:50 p.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 (open to the public)
Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11:50 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Sunday, Oct. 5 2025
Off
Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 (closed to the public)
Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 (closed to the public)
Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 (closed to the public)
Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
Meet the Team -- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.at VANS Bar Style Pizza
Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 (closed to the public)
Practice - 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Ice Arena
The full Opening Night roster will be announced ahead of the team's Season Opener on Oct. 10 at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Port Huron Prowlers.
The Danbury Hat Tricks open their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 10, with a playoff rematch against the Port Huron Prowlers at Danbury Ice Arena. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025
- Coca-Cola Family Four Packs Are Back - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Monroe Moccasins Name Russ Parent as New Head Coach - Monroe Moccasins
- Thunderbirds Acquire Adam Zimmerman from Sentinels - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.