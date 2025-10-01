Monroe Moccasins Name Russ Parent as New Head Coach

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today that Russ Parent has been named the team's new Head Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. Parent now takes the helm behind the bench, bringing with him a deep connection to both the game and the city of Monroe. A former draft pick of the New York Rangers, Parent played four seasons with the original Monroe Moccasins, including two years as a player-assistant coach.

His playing career also featured representing Team Canada on the international stage, as well as four standout seasons at the NCAA Division I level with the University of North Dakota. With his extensive experience and proven leadership, Parent is uniquely positioned to guide the Moccasins into their next era, building on the program's foundation both on and off the ice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Russ Parent as the new Head Coach of the Monroe Moccasins," said Team Operating Owner Parker Moskal. "Russ embodies the values of hard work, accountability, and passion that define our organization. He has the vision and leadership to guide this team into the future, and we are excited for our fans to see the results."

Parent succeeds Gary Gill, who decided to step back from his coaching duties to spend more time with his family. Gill was instrumental in stabilizing the Moccasins program during the 2024-25 season and guiding the team through a pivotal year of growth.

"We cannot thank Gary enough for the tremendous job he did in bringing stability, professionalism, and energy to our program last year," added Moskal. "His impact on our players, staff, and community was invaluable, and we will always be grateful for his contributions. The entire Moccasins family wishes him the very best as he focuses on his family."

With Parent taking the reins, the Moccasins look forward to building on the foundation Gill helped establish and continuing to deliver an exciting brand of hockey for fans in Monroe and beyond.







