Monroe Moccasins Sign Forward Carlos Fornaris

Published on September 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today that the club has signed forward Carlos Fornaris for the 2025-26 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.

Fornaris, 30, is a Miami, Florida native who brings both experience and production to Monroe's forward group. The 5'9", 168-pound left-shot forward has appeared in over 140 professional games across the ECHL and SPHL, registering over 80 career points at the pro level. Most recently, Fornaris suited up for the Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL, where he collected 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 45 games during the 2024-25 season.

Prior to his professional career, Fornaris played four seasons at New England College (NCAA DIII), where he totaled 125 points (27 goals, 98 assists) in 103 games. His strong collegiate play earned him multiple All-Conference honors, including a First-Team selection in 2019-20.

"Carlos will bring a combination of skill and speed to our roster, but just as importantly he's the type of teammate who brings energy and consistency to the rink every day," said Associate Head Coach Jay Croop. "That fits the culture we're building here in Monroe. Our standards are high, and we want players who not only meet those expectations but set the bar even higher. Carlos is exactly that type of player."

Operating Owner Parker Moskal echoed that sentiment, saying, "This is a key signing for our organization as we continue to strengthen our roster. Carlos is a proven playmaker who knows how to compete every night. Our goal is to build a championship-caliber team in Monroe, and adding a player with his skill set and professionalism helps move us closer to that vision."

The Moccasins will open their second season in the FPHL at the Monroe Civic Center on Saturday, October 11, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Single-game tickets will go on sale soon.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

