Hat Tricks to Host NYPD Hockey in Inaugural Blueline Classic: November 12

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced Tuesday they will host the inaugural Blueline Classic, an exhibition game against the New York Police Department hockey club, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

This special event highlights the strong connection between the hockey community and the men and women who serve in law enforcement. Fans will have the unique opportunity to see the Hat Tricks face off against the NYPD in what promises to be a competitive and memorable evening.

"We're so excited for the opportunity to take our organization to the next level," Detective in Auto Crime and Assistant to the General Manger of NYPD Hockey Ryan Dermody said. "Thank you to the Hat Tricks for this opportunity and to the beginning of a great working relationship for years to come!"

"We're honored to welcome the NYPD hockey team to Danbury for the first-ever Blueline Classic," Hat Tricks team president Herm Sorcher said. "This event is about more than just hockey, it's about celebrating community, service, and the bond our game creates. We look forward to a great night on the ice and building a tradition that fans can enjoy for years to come."

Fans can purchase tickets at tixr.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a charity selected by the NYPD hockey team.







