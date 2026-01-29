Hat Tricks Trade for D Andre Simonchyk and F Zachary Desmarais

Published on January 29, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced the trade of defenseman Andre Simonchyk from the Blue Ridge Bobcats, as well as the rights to forward Zachary Desmarais from the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Both players were traded for financial considerations.

Simonchyk, a 22-year-old Clinton, New York native, has spent the past two seasons (24-26) in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League. During the 2024-25 season, he was a part of the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), the Carolina Thunderbirds, and the Columbus River Dragons. This season, he has been with the Watertown Wolves, Quad City Storm (SPHL), and the Blue Ridge Bobcats before being traded to Danbury.

Desmarais, a 25-year-old from Drummondville, Quebec, Canada, spent the 2021-2025 seasons with the University of Southern Maine (NCAA DIII), posting 35 points (15g, 20a) in 95 games played. The 6-foot forward played 13 games with the Binghamton Black Bears earlier this season, where he posted 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points. Since his time in Binghamton, Desmarais has been with the Trois-Rivieres Mega Toit in the LHSAAAQ (Canadian AAA Senior Hockey), with Baton Rouge holding his rights.

Welcome to Danbury, Andre and Zach!

