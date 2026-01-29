Thunderbirds Acquire Chris Mott

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired forward Chris Mott from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for financial considerations.

Chris Mott, 26, Forward, of Nesconset, New York, joins the Thunderbirds after playing for the Athens Rock Lobsters and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL) this season. Mott skated in eleven games and recorded two assists during his time with Athens, and appeared in sixteen games this season with Roanoke. He scored two goals and recorded one assist for three total points with the Rail Yard Dawgs. Mott spent the 2024-2025 season with the Binghamton Black Bears. He scored fifteen goals and notched thirteen assists for twenty-eight total points in forty games played. Mott skated in five postseason games, and was a member of Binghamton's 2024-2025 Commissioners' Cup Championship team. He has skated in fifty-one career FPHL games. Mott has scored fifteen goals and recorded fifteen assists for thirty total points.

Prior to his time in professional hockey, he played four years at SUNY Morrisville (NCAA DIII, Morrisville, New York). Mott skated in seventy-two collegiate games for the Mustangs from 2020 to 2024. He scored eighteen goals and notched eighteen assists for thirty-six total points. Prior to his collegiate hockey career, Mott played for the Hampton Roads Whalers (USPHL, Norfolk, Virginia), South Shore Kings (USPHL, Foxboro, Massachusetts), P.A.L. Junior Islanders (NCDC, Hauppauge, New York), Northeast Generals (NAHL Attleboro, Massachusetts), and Smithtown/Hauppauge High School (HS, Smithtown, New York). He is 5'10 ", 165 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727- 2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







