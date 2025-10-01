Coca-Cola Family Four Packs Are Back
Published on October 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
The best deal of the season has officially returned! Fans can now purchase the Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack, the ultimate game day bundle that keeps the whole crew happy. For one low price, you'll receive:
4 Tickets
4 Hot Dogs
4 Drinks
That's right, everything you need for a perfect night of hockey, all in one unbeatable package. Whether you're bringing the kids, friends, or making it a family outing, the Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack is the easiest way to experience all the excitement, energy, and entertainment at the arena.
This deal won't last long, so grab your Family 4 Pack now and secure your seats for the best action in town.
Get your Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack today and don't miss out on the season's hottest offer!
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025
- Coca-Cola Family Four Packs Are Back - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Monroe Moccasins Name Russ Parent as New Head Coach - Monroe Moccasins
- Thunderbirds Acquire Adam Zimmerman from Sentinels - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Coca-Cola Family Four Packs Are Back
- UGA IceDawgs & Athens Rock Lobsters Join Forces for Mixed-Team Scrimmage at Akins Ford Arena
- 30 Days Out: Opening Night Is Almost Here
- Remembering Orca Wiesblatt: A Life and Career Gone Too Soon
- Single Game Tickets for the 2025-26 Season on Sale Now