Coca-Cola Family Four Packs Are Back

Published on October 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The best deal of the season has officially returned! Fans can now purchase the Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack, the ultimate game day bundle that keeps the whole crew happy. For one low price, you'll receive:

4 Tickets

4 Hot Dogs

4 Drinks

That's right, everything you need for a perfect night of hockey, all in one unbeatable package. Whether you're bringing the kids, friends, or making it a family outing, the Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack is the easiest way to experience all the excitement, energy, and entertainment at the arena.

This deal won't last long, so grab your Family 4 Pack now and secure your seats for the best action in town.

Get your Coca-Cola Family 4 Pack today and don't miss out on the season's hottest offer!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.