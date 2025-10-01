Thunderbirds Acquire Adam Zimmerman from Sentinels

Published on October 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Adam Zimmerman from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for forward Jhuwon Davis.

Adam Zimmerman, 21, Defenseman, of Armstrong, British Columbia, spent the last two seasons with the Dryden Ice Dogs (SIJHL, Dryden, Ontario). He skated in thirty-four games during the 2024-2025 regular season and recorded six assists. Zimmerman also played in all six of the team's postseason games during the 2025 Superior International Junior Hockey League playoffs. He scored one goal and notched one assist during the Ice Dogs' postseason run. Zimmerman played in forty-four regular season games during the 2023-2024 regular season. He provided offense from the blueline with five goals and nine assists for fourteen total points. Before his time with the Ice Dogs, Zimmerman previously skated for the North Okanagan Knights (KIJHL, Quesnel, British Columbia). He is 6'4", 225 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Jhuwon Davis, 27, Forward, of Southgate, Michigan, was acquired by the Thunderbirds on May 23rd, 2025, in the Danville Dispersal Draft. He has played in forty-six games in his FPHL career. Davis has netted nine goals and recorded thirteen assists for twenty-two total points. He spent the majority of last season with Dashers Hockey (defunct). Davis scored eight goals and recorded twelve assists. He made his professional hockey debut during the 2023-2024 regular season with the Danbury Hat Tricks following a five-year collegiate career at New England College (NCAA DIII, Henniker, New Hampshire). Davis skated in one hundred and eleven games for the Pilgrims during his collegiate career. He scored fourteen goals and notched thirty-one assists for forty-five total points. Prior to his time at New England College, Davis skated for the Metro Jets (NA3HL, Waterford Township, Michigan), Minnesota Magicians (NAHL, Richfield, Minnesota), and Compuware (AAA, Plymouth, Michigan) junior programs. He was a member of the Metro Jets 2018 NA3HL Championship team. Davis is 5'9", 181 lbs., and a right-handed shot.

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Thunderbirds will host a Season Ticket Pick Up Party in the Nest inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tonight from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase the team's newly designed jerseys. Season Ticket Holders who are unable to attend the event may pick up their tickets at the VIP entrance before Twin City's opening game of the season on Friday, October 17th.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.