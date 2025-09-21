Monroe Moccasins Sign Veteran Forward Parker Moskal

Published on September 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce the signing of forward Parker Moskal ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Moskal, a 6'3" forward from San Diego, California, brings size, scoring touch, and championship experience to the Moccasins' lineup. Over his professional career, Moskal has played in over 110 games in the FPHL, earning himself 189 points with 74 goals and 115 assists. His proven ability to generate offense makes him a major addition to the Moccasins' attack.

Beyond the FPHL, Moskal has gained valuable experience across multiple leagues. He suited up for Kiruna IF in Sweden's HockeyEttan and has also spent time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL.

Associate Head Coach Jay Croop shared his excitement about the signing:

"When Parker and I first started chatting about him playing, I feel he has a lot to prove as a teammate and to himself before he calls it a career. Obviously, with what we already have, adding Parker just adds to our firepower. He has been working hard and training this summer and is in the best shape I've seen him in. Parker has played for me in the past and helped us reach the finals, and gave us a chance to win. Ultimately, I think adding Parker to the roster puts us over the top for the championship this year."

Moskal has previously been a key contributor on teams making deep playoff runs, including working under Croop in past seasons. His blend of skill, physicality, and veteran presence is expected to add immediate impact for Monroe.

"This last year has been one of the most challenging of my life. I faced major health challenges, went through major personal changes, and in May of last year, I ran into someone tied to painful experiences from my childhood hockey days. It forced me to confront a lot, but it also pushed me to grow and start healing," said Parker Moskal. "The last few years of my career, I didn't really enjoy hockey the way I once did because of what I was carrying, but this season feels different. I've made amends with many people and still have a lot of growth ahead, but hockey has been the constant that keeps me grounded. I've never shied away from talking about the tough things, and this is no different," Moskal continued. "As managing partner, general manager, president, and now a player, I want the fans in Monroe to know I'm fully committed, on the ice every day, doing whatever I can to help this team win, and continuing this journey both personally and professionally. I'm excited to continue to share that journey with our fans, and I can't wait to give it one last full season, leaving everything I have on the ice."

The Monroe Moccasins Training Camp starts on October 1st, and players will begin arriving in Monroe this coming week.

The Monroe Moccasins open their season on October 11th at the Monroe Civic Center. Fans can secure single-game tickets soon and witness Moskal and the rest of the roster take the ice for what promises to be an electrifying season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

Monroe Moccasins Sign Veteran Forward Parker Moskal - Monroe Moccasins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.