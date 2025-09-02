Monroe Moccasins Announce Front Office and Coaching Staff Appointments for 2025 Season

September 1, 2025

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) today announced key leadership appointments as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 season. Operating Owner Parker Moskal remains as the team's general manager for the upcoming season, one of the multiple hats he wore last season, and has already been acquiring a star-studded roster with assistance from the rest of the coaching staff.

Veteran forward Jay Croop joined the organization earlier this summer as Associate Head Coach and now adds the expanded roles of Assistant General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations. In addition, Gary Gill will serve as Associate Head Coach, while Darren Dougan returns to the bench as Assistant Head Coach.

"We are building something special in Monroe, and I'm honored to take on the role of General Manager," said Parker Moskal. "Our staff is made up of leaders who not only understand the game but also share the passion and commitment to creating a winning culture for our players, fans, and community."

Jay Croop, who enters his first season with the Moccasins, has earned the role of Assistant GM and Assistant Director of Hockey Operations thanks to his strong reputation as a recruiter, which he has shown throughout this summer on the recruiting trail. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve in multiple capacities with this team," said Croop. "Recruiting and building a roster are things I take pride in, and I'm excited to help shape this team both on and off the ice. Being able to combine those responsibilities with coaching allows me to directly impact the development and success of our players."

Veteran coach Gary Gill also shared his enthusiasm for stepping behind the bench. "Monroe is a city that embraces its team, and I'm proud to continue being part of this journey," Gill said. "With the staff we have in place, I'm confident we'll put a competitive product on the ice that our fans can be proud of."

Darren Dougan, who returns for another season with the Moccasins, brings stability and leadership to the staff. "I'm thrilled to be back with the Moccasins family," said Dougan. "The energy here is contagious, and I look forward to helping our players grow while competing at the highest level possible."

With these key appointments, the Moccasins are setting the foundation for a strong second season in Monroe.

