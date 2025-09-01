Breakers Add Lanie Forehand

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are very happy to announce that we've hired Lanie Forehand as our Gameday Coordinator and Office Manager.

Lanie Forehand is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned her BBA in Marketing with a focus in Integrated Digital Marketing. She brings a strong background in promotions, game day operations, and community engagement, along with a passion for connecting fans with unforgettable experiences.

Lanie's ties to the Coast Coliseum run deep-her family has been a staple at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for years, making her role with the team even more meaningful. With her energy, creativity, and dedication, she's excited to help create a great atmosphere for fans both in the arena and throughout the community.

Call Lanie at our office (228)-731-3399 for Tickets, Parking Passes and New Merchandise (LAUNCHING SEPTEMBER 5th) Welcome to the team, Lanie!







