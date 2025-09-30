Hat Tricks Sign Three from Free Agent Camp

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have signed three players from their 2025 Free Agent Camp: forward JD Anderson, forward Zach Hauseman, and goaltender Kyle Penton.

Anderson, 23, spent the 2024-25 season with the University of Massachusetts (ACHA II), tallying nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder also played 12 games with the Holyoke Papermen of the PPSHL, recording 24 points (15 goals, nine assists). Over his collegiate career, the Long Island native amassed 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) in 53 games for UMass, including 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 28 games in 2023-24. Before college, he suited up for the P.A.L. Junior Islanders (USPHL Premier), notching 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games, plus five points (four goals, one assist) in three playoff games in 2019-20.

Hauseman, 25, graduated from Niagara University last year, splitting time between the school's ACHA and AAU programs. The Canadian appeared in seven total games in 2024-25, recording five points (all in AAU play). Over four seasons with Niagara, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound winger played in 28 ACHA games with three goals and three assists and added seven points in five AAU contests in 2023-24. He began his U.S. playing career in the USPHL Premier with the Provo Riverblades and Pueblo Bulls, totaling eight points (seven goals, one assist) in 34 games.

Penton, 25, backstopped the University of Southern Maine (NCAA III) during the 2024-25 season, posting a 3.40 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage over 17 games. Over his four-year tenure with the Huskies, the 5-foot-11, Waltham, Massachusetts native recorded a 3.33 GAA and .912 save percentage in 55 appearances. Prior to college, Penton played for the Valley Jr. Warriors and New England Wolves of the EHL, totaling 40 appearances between 2019 and 2021.

"A lot of times Free Agency Camp is a novelty," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "However, the coaching staff and myself were truly looking for guys who were flying under the radar. Honestly, there were a lot of other guys worthy of a PTO, but Kyle, Zach and JD really stood out. They will bring more competition to main camp and have a legit shot to crack our opening day roster - they earned it."







