Hat Tricks Acquire Forward Drew Welsch from Monroe

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward Drew Welsch from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for financial considerations.

Welsch, 25, joins the Hat Tricks after splitting last season between Trine University (NCAA III) and the Port Huron Prowlers (FPHL). The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder appeared in six regular season games with the Prowlers, recording seven points (three goals, four assists), and added two points in four playoff contests including a goal in the first round against the Hat Tricks. At Trine, the Trenton, MI native wrapped up a five-year collegiate career with 108 games played, totaling 23 goals and 57 assists for 80 points. His most productive season came in 2023-24, when he led the Thunder with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 28 games. In his senior campaign, he posted 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 27 games before turning pro.

"Drew is an exceptional talent," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He had a tremendous college career, and what he did in our league the short time he played at the end of last year really was impressive. He has a chance to be a premier player in this league, I am so excited to see him in Danbury."

Earlier this summer, Welsch was selected by the Indiana Sentinels in the FPHL Expansion Draft before his rights were traded to Monroe in August for goaltender Cody Karpinski.

Before his time in college, Welsch excelled at the junior level with the Toledo Cherokee (USPHL Premier) in 2020-21, producing 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 27 games and an additional 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in just five playoff outings.







