Thunderbirds Sign Forward Dionne Demke

Published on September 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed forward Dionne Demke to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of the 2025-2026 regular season.

Dionne Demke, 27, Forward, of Winkler, Manitoba, appeared in nine games last season with the Rock Lobsters. He was signed by the Port Huron Prowlers on August 3rd, 2023, following a five-year collegiate hockey career with Neumann University (NCAA DIII, Aston Township, Pennsylvania). Demke made his professional hockey debut with the Prowlers on October 13th, 2023, in Port Huron's 4-2 home loss to the Motor City Rockers. He finished the remainder of the 2023-2024 season with the Elmira River Sharks. Demke has skated in seventeen games in his FPHL career. His lone point was a primary assist recorded on January 26th, 2024, in Elmira's 5-1 home loss to Port Huron. Demke appeared in ninety-one games for the Neumann Knights from 2018 to 2023 before his professional hockey debut. He scored seven goals and notched thirteen assists for twenty total points. Demke previously skated for the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers (WSHL, Edmond, Oklahoma), Kirkland Lake Gold Miners (NOJHL, Kirkland Lake, Ontario), and Winkler Flyers (MJHL, Winkler, Manitoba). He is 5'10", 170 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Thunderbirds will host a Season Ticket Pick Up Party in the Nest inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, October 1st, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase the team's newly designed jerseys. Season Ticket Holders who are unable to attend the event may pick up their tickets at the VIP entrance before Twin City's opening game of the season on Friday, October 17th.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether







