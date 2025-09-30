Hat Tricks Acquire Forward Trevor Neumann from Indiana

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward Trevor Neumann from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

Neumann, 25, spent last season with the Watertown Wolves. The Burlington, Ontario, native appeared in 54 games, recording 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists), and added an assist in three playoff contests. Earlier this summer, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound right-handed forward was selected by Indiana in the 2025 FPHL Expansion Draft from Watertown.

"Trevor is a steady playmaker who consistently makes things happen for his team," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He is extremely balanced and versatile. He is a proven forward in the FPHL, and we believe he will have one of his best years here in Danbury."

In 2023-24, Neumann started his pro career with the Elmira River Sharks, posting 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 18 games after finishing his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA III). Over four seasons with the Mustangs, he skated in 58 games, recording 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists). His breakout campaign came in 2022-23, when he tallied 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 19 games.







