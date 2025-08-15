Hat Tricks Re-Sign Power Forward Vadim Frolov

Published on August 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Vadim Frolov on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old impressed in his rookie campaign, totaling 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) and 122 penalty minutes in 50 games. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder led Danbury in game-winning goals (six) and penalty minutes, and finished fourth on the team in goals and fifth in points. On April 4, Frolov recorded a team-high six points (two goals, four assists) against the Mississippi Sea Wolves in Biloxi, Mississippi.

"Vadim Frolov makes life miserable for opponents," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's built like a tank, with the speed to be a threat every time he's on the ice. His physicality sets him apart, his motor never stops, and no matter where you put him in the lineup, he's going to contribute. He's a rising star in this league, and I couldn't be happier that he's re-signed here in Danbury."

Before going pro, the St. Petersburg, Russia native, spent two seasons with Team Maryland in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL). The physical forward suited up in 75 regular season games for Maryland recording 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists). Following a 47-point campaign in 2023-24 (23 goals, 24 assists), Frolov was selected to the First All-Star Team in the South Division.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.