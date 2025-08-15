Single Game Tickets for the 2025-26 Season on Sale Now

Published on August 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Hockey is back in Athens and you can now lock in your spot at Akins Ford Arena for any game on the Rock Lobsters' 2025-26 schedule! Single game tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the chance to grab seats for all the action, from weekday battles to packed weekend games and our 13 exciting theme nights.

This season promises to be unforgettable with new teams, new faces, and a new leader behind the bench. General Manager & Head Coach Garrett Rutledge is bringing fresh energy and grit as the Lobsters look to #RunningItBack-keeping the inaugural season magic alive, but with second-year fire.

"Last year proved that Athens is a hockey town, and we're ready to raise the bar even higher," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "From our roster upgrades to our game night experiences, this season is going to be bigger, louder, and more competitive than ever. We can't wait to see Akins Ford Arena rocking again."

Whether you're circling a rivalry game, a theme night, or just looking to catch the Lobsters midweek, now's the time to snag the best seats in the house before they're gone.

Don't miss your chance to be part of year two of Athens hockey! Secure your seats now and be ready to cheer on the Lobsters all season long!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.